BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 22,820,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,281,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock valued at $752,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 25.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.