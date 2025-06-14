Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

ETB stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

