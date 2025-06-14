Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

