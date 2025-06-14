IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 740 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

DBEF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

