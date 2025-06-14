Meritas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 371,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

