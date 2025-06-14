Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.