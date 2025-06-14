Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.88.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
