Matauro LLC Invests $2.70 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matauro LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

