Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BUFF opened at $45.87 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $610.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

