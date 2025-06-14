Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $15.13 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

