Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

