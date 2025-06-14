IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115,633.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 69,380 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

