TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 4.8%

TTI stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $477.73 million, a P/E ratio of 179.59 and a beta of 1.36.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

