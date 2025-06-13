CVE:ELE FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elemental Altus Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Elemental Altus Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$259.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.05. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

