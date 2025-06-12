Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

