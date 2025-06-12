Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $288,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 827.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,497 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.