WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 23592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

