Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Shares of AOD opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter.

