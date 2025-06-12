Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

