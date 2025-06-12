Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

Shares of TNISF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

