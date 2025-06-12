Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance
Shares of TNISF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
