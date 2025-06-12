Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JCI opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,224 shares of company stock worth $14,883,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.