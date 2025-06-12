Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in May

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

ATGN stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.16. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.