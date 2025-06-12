Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 106,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

