abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FCO stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Income Fund
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.