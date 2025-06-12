abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

