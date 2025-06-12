Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.30), with a volume of 489229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.24).

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £905.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Temple Bar had a net margin of 98.26% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

