MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

