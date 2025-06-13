First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Short Interest Up 3,686.4% in May

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 3,686.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIIG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,646,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,964,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,020 shares during the period. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,654,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

