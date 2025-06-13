Morphware Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Morphware token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morphware has a total market cap of $24.19 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morphware has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morphware Profile

Morphware launched on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Morphware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.03393367 USD and is down -10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,915,789.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

