Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,652 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $312.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

