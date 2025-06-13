Islamic Coin (ISLM) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and approximately $687,997.52 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,416.28 or 1.00393278 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,792.83 or 0.99799544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Islamic Coin Profile

Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,214,037,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,880,672,935 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,213,995,840.2903 with 1,880,641,633.6153412 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.02800588 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $708,427.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

