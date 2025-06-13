Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,473,000 after buying an additional 94,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,837,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,071,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.54.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

