Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,288.28 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,044.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,195.30.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

