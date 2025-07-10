Rogco LP Purchases 628 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rogco LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

