Pineridge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.86.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $402.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

