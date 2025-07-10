Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $279.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

