Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

