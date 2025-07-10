iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.