Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

NYSE:EMR opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

