The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $250.35 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.