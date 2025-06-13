Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,812,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,712% from the average daily volume of 73,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Up 28.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.39.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

