LUCE (LUCE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.59 Million

LUCE (LUCE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LUCE has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $5.45 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUCE has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105,416.28 or 1.00393278 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,792.83 or 0.99799544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LUCE Token Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00564751 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,368,399.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars.

