BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Position Lifted by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 666,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 147,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.13 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

