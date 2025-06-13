NEXPACE One Day Volume Reaches $525.77 Million (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One NEXPACE token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00001284 BTC on exchanges. NEXPACE has a market capitalization of $239.30 million and approximately $525.77 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,416.28 or 1.00393278 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,792.83 or 0.99799544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NEXPACE Profile

NEXPACE launched on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,525,873 tokens. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 177,525,873 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 1.51579843 USD and is up 18.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $453,525,484.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

