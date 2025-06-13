GOHOME Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.53 Million (GOHOME)

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One GOHOME token can currently be bought for about $245.14 or 0.00233462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GOHOME has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $122.55 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105,416.28 or 1.00393278 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,792.83 or 0.99799544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. The official message board for GOHOME is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 238.35115634 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $16,224,915.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOHOME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

