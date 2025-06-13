IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Update

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
IMAX China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMXCF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. IMAX China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
About IMAX China
