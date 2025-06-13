IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Update

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IMAX China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMXCF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. IMAX China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through two segments, Content Solutions, and Technology Products and Services. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films for the IMAX theatre network in Greater China.

