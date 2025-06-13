Randall K. Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,000. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Repositrak Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $20.91 on Friday. Repositrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.54.
Repositrak Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Repositrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repositrak
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repositrak
Repositrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Repositrak
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- What is a support level?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Repositrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repositrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.