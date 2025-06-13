Randall K. Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,000. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repositrak Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $20.91 on Friday. Repositrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Repositrak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Repositrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repositrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repositrak, Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Repositrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Repositrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

