Parkside Investments LLC Sells 13,954 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 127,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

