GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

