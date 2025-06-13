IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 1,368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

IPZYF opened at $0.63 on Friday. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

