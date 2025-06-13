IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 1,368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IP Group Stock Performance
IPZYF opened at $0.63 on Friday. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
About IP Group
