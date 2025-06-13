Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.37

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $4.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023224 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

