Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

